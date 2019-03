× Expand Submitted by Jamie Blattman Mountain Brook High School boys soccer.

The Mountain Brook High School boys soccer team won the Southern Shootout in Foley, played Feb. 14-16. The Spartans defeated St. Paul’s 4-0 on Thursday, drew 1-1 with McGill-Toolen and knocked off Davidson 1-0 on Saturday to win the title.

