MBHS student named Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist

Katelyn McInerney, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

Semifinalists were selected from among 200,000+ applications for their outstanding commitment to both their communities and schools. The semifinalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world.

Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Recent events and initiatives include the 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit, a post-hurricane clean-up in Houston, and the third year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year scholars as they transition to college.

Semifinalists will phase two applications, which include essays, recommendations and transcripts. An independent selection committee will review the applications and select 250 Regional Finalists by the end of January to participate in online or in-person interviews. One hundred and fifty Coca-Cola Scholars will be named in March and come to Atlanta in April for a celebratory banquet and Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.

