MBHS student photographer featured on sidelines at state championships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Athletics Hattie Crawford photographs the AHSAA State Football Championships.

Mountain Brook High School student photographer Hattie Crawford spent time on the sidelines at the AHSAA State Football Championships in early December, capturing game-day action in collaboration with the Pure Game sports network.

Crawford has photographed Spartan athletics throughout the school year and continues to build her portfolio while contributing to Mountain Brook Schools Athletics’ media coverage.

“Hattie has taken fantastic photos all school year and will continue to do so for athletics,” the school shared in a Facebook post. “We appreciate her and are excited for the opportunity she has … on a big stage assisting a great group.”

Fans can follow her work on Instagram at @hatties_gallery and keep an eye on school social channels for more of her photography throughout the year.