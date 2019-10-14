MBHS students commended by National Merit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karen Svetlay. First row from left to right: Isabel Elkus, Jessica Brouillette, Hadley Bryant, Mary Grace Lorino. Second row from left to right: Maggie Logan, Tessa Allen, Bebe Holloway, Ella Hartman. Third row from left to right: Reid Freeman, Harrison Hitson, Ethan Gonzalez. Not Pictured: Alex Black.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognized the following 12 Mountain Brook High School students as Commended Students for their performance on the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, the PSAT, as juniors. These students placed in the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the competition.

Submitted by Karen Svetlay.