MBHS students named National Merit Commended Scholars

MBHS students Edward Cain and Alexa Rollow, first row, and Ella Cobbs and Jackson Tew were recognized as National Merit Commended Scholars.

Four Mountain Brook High School students were recognized as National Merit Commended Scholars. According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, about 34,000 of 50,000 “high scores on the PSAT/NMSQT receive Letters of Commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise.”

