MBHS teacher earns state title

MBHS teacher Amber Benson was named the Alabama Business Teacher of the Year.

Mountain Brook High School teacher Amber Benson was named the Alabama Business Teacher of the Year in early February. Benson teaches business and personal finance, business principles and management, IncubatorEDU and Leadership Mountain Brook. She is also a member of the National Business Education Association and is published in NBEA’s “Creative Teaching Ideas.”