MBHS theatre competes at Trumbauer

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
MBHS theatre students competed at Trumbauer on Nov. 4
Mountain Brook High School Spartan Theatre students competed at the Walter Trumbauer District 6 Theatre Competition on Nov. 4.
Sixteen of 18 individual events are eligible to advance to the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition in December at the University of North Alabama.
Two events receive Excellent rankings for their performances:
- Josie Gagliano - Musical pre1980 - Varsity
- Lily Padgett - Musical Dramatic 1980-2015 - Varsity
Sixteen events were passed to the state level for Spartan Theatre:
- Emerson Holloway & Samantha Wedell - Duet Pantomime - Varsity
- Josie Gagliano, Olivia Grace Stanley, Lillian O’Keeffe - Ensemble Pantomime - Varsity
- Lillian O’Keeffe - Acting Comedic (pre 1900)- Intermediate
- Camden Rhodes- Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 - Varsity
- Daye Christopher - Acting Comedic 1975 - 2004 - Varsity
- Adelaide Smith - Acting Dramatic 2005-present - Novice
- Camden Rhodes - Acting Comedic 2005 - present - varsity
- Daye Christopher & Lily Lott - Original Works - Varsity
- Olivia Mahoney - Musical Dramatic 1980 - 2015 - Intermediate
- Olivia Grace Stanley - Musical Dramatic 1980 - 2015 - Novice
- Samantha Wedell - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Novice
- Finn Lightner - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Novice
- Emerson Holloway - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Varsity
- Lily Lott - Musical Comedic 2016 - present - Varsity
- Finn Lightner & Olivia Mahoney - Duet Musical - Intermediate
- Adelaide Smith - Playwriting - Novice
Also, Spartan Theatre’s production of These Shining Lives was awarded Best Ensemble, Best Lighting (Sydney Clark), Best Sound (Ellie Grace Farmer). Five cast members were placed on the All Star Cast (Josie Gagliano, Emerson Holloway, Finn Lightner, Lillian O’Keeffe and Olivia Grace Stanley).
These Shining Lives won Best in Show and will be representing District 6 at the state competition.