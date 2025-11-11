Miss Olympian pageant returns for 59th year at Mountain Brook High School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miss Olympian Pageant MBHS senior Mae Martin is crowned Miss Olympian Pageant winner in 2024. The event, now in its 59th year, returns Nov. 22.

On Nov. 22, 2025, members of the Mountain Brook community will fill the Fine Arts Center at Mountain Brook High School for one of the school’s most anticipated annual traditions — the Miss Olympian pageant. This student-organized event celebrates the poise, performance and leadership of Mountain Brook High School’s young women.

This year’s pageant, directed by Mountain Brook High School seniors Elizabeth Powell and Emma Craig, is more than a showcase of student talent — it reflects the school pride and community connection that define Mountain Brook.

Senior Emma Craig, left, and Elizabeth Powell are the directors for this year's Miss Olympian Pageant at Mountain Brook High School, set for Nov. 22.

The Miss Olympian pageant is about showcasing all of the wonderful talent we have at Mountain Brook High School,” Powell said. “It’s a special event because it’s a night where the whole community comes out to support everyone involved.”

Craig added, “The energy on pageant night — from the audience, the contestants and the staff — makes it one of the most unforgettable nights of the school year.”

Contestants compete in three categories: talent, evening wear and interview. Scores are weighted 35% for talent, 35% for evening wear and 30% for interview performance. However, the Miss Olympian pageant is much more than what takes place on stage. Participants spend months preparing, including enrolling in a pageant class at school.

“Pageant is my favorite class during the day at the high school,” Craig said. “The best part is the end of the semester — getting to see all the hard work we put in come to life and seeing how much the community enjoys it. That makes everything worth it.”

Funds raised from the pageant support the Mountain Brook High School yearbook, The Olympian.

Both Powell and Craig served on the pageant staff last year and were selected as directors this year through an extensive application and interview process.

“To be selected as a director this year is truly such an honor,” Powell said.

“It’s been a dream to direct such a meaningful event,” Craig said.

After their selection, the pair began the detailed planning process. One of their first responsibilities was to assign roles to all the contestants, which were revealed on Job Reveal Day.

“Jobs include script, male talent, publicity, set design and judges,” Craig said. “We held our job reveal early this school year where we did a big/little reveal, and each job got their future partner a basket of goodies that coordinated with a color.”

Powell added, “Jobs are assigned based on many factors — experience, preferences and the directors’ vision. But we always try to make the experience special.”

Now in its 59th year, the Miss Olympian pageant continues to draw large crowds. The pageant theme is kept secret until the evening of the event.

“We keep the theme a surprise for a reason,” Craig said. “It makes the reveal that much more magical.”

Powell said attendees should expect to be blown away by the “incredible talent we possess in our community.”

General admission is $15. This year, 20 contestants — including sophomores, juniors and seniors — will take the stage. Awards include the overall winner, two runners-up and the Betsy Henley Award, also known as Miss Congeniality.

Henley taught at the high school for 37 years and served as yearbook advisor. She left a lasting impact on generations of students, and the award named in her honor continues her legacy of kindness and mentorship.