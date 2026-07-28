Mountain Brook athletics honored after championship season

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Athletics

Mountain Brook High School Athletics was recognized during last week's Alabama High School Athletic Association Summer Conference after tying for the most state championships in Alabama during the 2025-26 athletic year.

The Spartans finished tied with Scottsboro High School with seven state championships across all sports during the school year.

Principal Lars Porter, Coach Drew Urban and Coach Clay Letson represented Mountain Brook at the annual conference, where the school was recognized for its athletic success.

In addition, Carlee Petro Schaper was named the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association State Coach of the Year for girls tennis.