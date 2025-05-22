Mountain Brook Class of 2025 senior superlatives

As Mountain Brook High School’s seniors celebrated graduation last month, each of them stepped into a new future filled with endless opportunities — and a few left behind a legacy.

That legacy was cemented through the Class of 2025 senior superlatives, recognizing students for their standout personalities, school spirit and lasting impact on their classmates.

  • Most Dependable: Lewis Latimer, Ann Carter Brown
  • Most Genuine: Frank Lee, Brooke Shook
  • Best All-Around: Jack Abenoja, Lula Comer
  • Most Likely to Succeed: Henry Maluff, Sophia Self
  • Most Intellectual: Marco Ortiz, Sorina Shirley
  • Most Active in the Community: Reed Warburton, Ruthie Armstrong
  • Best Personality: Walker Webb, Anne Hayden Hitson
  • Most Athletic: Hampton King, Libby Geisler
  • Most School Spirit: Kevin Hughes, Adriana Sciara
  • Best Looking: Jude Smith, Polly Johnson
  • Most Talented in Writing: Becker Mayor, Jack Bakken, Addie Lott
  • Most Talented in Art: Kaelen Gabriel, Maggie Skinner
  • Most Talented in Music: Micah Goldis, Addison Hardee
  • Most Talented in Drama: Emerson Holloway
  • Friendliest: Jackson Skinner, Jack Chapman, Lizzie Meadows
  • Cutest: Michael Garrison, Finley Mullins
  • Wittiest: Grant Siegel, Maezie Gee
  • Best Dressed: Stephen Springfield, Sarah Little