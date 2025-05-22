Mountain Brook Class of 2025 senior superlatives

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hank Spencer/Image Arts Jack Abenoja (left) and Lula Comer earned the senior superlative of Best All Around for the MBHS class of 2025.

As Mountain Brook High School’s seniors celebrated graduation last month, each of them stepped into a new future filled with endless opportunities — and a few left behind a legacy.

That legacy was cemented through the Class of 2025 senior superlatives, recognizing students for their standout personalities, school spirit and lasting impact on their classmates.

Most Dependable: Lewis Latimer, Ann Carter Brown

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hank Spencer/Image Arts Frank Lee and Brooke Shook earned the senior superlative of Most Genuine for the MBHS class of 2025.

Most Genuine: Frank Lee, Brooke Shook

Frank Lee, Brooke Shook Best All-Around: Jack Abenoja, Lula Comer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hank Spencer/Image Arts Henry Maluff (left) and Sophia Self earned the senior superlative of Most Likely to Succeed for the MBHS class of 2025.

Most Likely to Succeed: Henry Maluff, Sophia Self

Henry Maluff, Sophia Self Most Intellectual: Marco Ortiz, Sorina Shirley

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hank Spencer/Image Arts Reed Warburton and Ruthie Armstrong earned the senior superlative of Most Active in the Community for the MBHS class of 2025.

Most Active in the Community: Reed Warburton, Ruthie Armstrong

Reed Warburton, Ruthie Armstrong Best Personality: Walker Webb, Anne Hayden Hitson

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hank Spencer/Image Arts Hampton King and Libby Geisler earned the senior superlative of Most Athletic for the MBHS class of 2025.

Most Athletic: Hampton King, Libby Geisler

Hampton King, Libby Geisler Most School Spirit: Kevin Hughes, Adriana Sciara

Kevin Hughes, Adriana Sciara Best Looking: Jude Smith, Polly Johnson

Jude Smith, Polly Johnson Most Talented in Writing: Becker Mayor, Jack Bakken, Addie Lott

Becker Mayor, Jack Bakken, Addie Lott Most Talented in Art: Kaelen Gabriel, Maggie Skinner

Kaelen Gabriel, Maggie Skinner Most Talented in Music: Micah Goldis, Addison Hardee

Micah Goldis, Addison Hardee Most Talented in Drama: Emerson Holloway

Emerson Holloway Friendliest: Jackson Skinner, Jack Chapman, Lizzie Meadows

Jackson Skinner, Jack Chapman, Lizzie Meadows Cutest: Michael Garrison, Finley Mullins

Michael Garrison, Finley Mullins Wittiest: Grant Siegel, Maezie Gee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hank Spencer/Image Arts Stephen Springfield and Sarah Little earned the senior superlative of Best Dressed for the MBHS class of 2025.