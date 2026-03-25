Mountain Brook coach reaches 500 career wins milestone

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Athletics

Mountain Brook High School baseball coach Lee Gann reached a major milestone with his 500th career win as the Mountain Brook head coach following a victory on March 13 in Mississippi.

Gann, who has led the Spartans since 2003, has built a long-standing and successful program at Mountain Brook. Prior to his time there, he spent three years as head coach at Bob Jones High School.

With the recent win, Gann’s career record now stands at 575 victories.

School officials and supporters recognized the achievement as a significant milestone in Gann’s coaching career.