Mountain Brook graduate Emily Henderson builds career with NBA and NFL teams

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

A photography class at Mountain Brook High School helped launch a career that has taken Emily Henderson from the sidelines of Alabama football to professional sports organizations across the country.

The 2019 Mountain Brook High School graduate is currently working as a content producer for the San Antonio Spurs, creating digital content and storytelling that connects fans with one of the NBA's most recognizable franchises.

Henderson's path into professional sports media began in high school and continued during her time at the University of Alabama, where she worked as a recruiting photographer for the Crimson Tide football program under legendary coach Nick Saban.

After graduating from Alabama in spring 2023, Henderson gained experience with several major sports organizations. Her resume includes time as a creative producer intern with NFL Films, a photography intern with the New York Giants and a content associate with the Detroit Pistons before joining the Spurs full time.

According to Mountain Brook Schools, Henderson hopes to continue creating content that gives fans an inside look at their favorite teams while building connections that extend beyond game days and arenas.

Henderson recently discussed her professional journey and shared stories about working in professional sports during an interview featured on the MBHS Athletics YouTube channel. In the interview, she reflected on her path from Mountain Brook to the NBA and discussed her experiences working around some of the biggest events in professional basketball.

The full interview is available on the MBHS Athletics YouTube page.