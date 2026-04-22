Mountain Brook graduate named Goldwater Scholar

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Mountain Brook High School graduate Vaughn Frost has been named a Goldwater Scholar, one of the nation’s most prestigious awards for undergraduate students in science, engineering and mathematics.

Frost, now a junior at the University of Georgia, is studying mechanical engineering and is involved in advanced research focused on vibrations, fluid dynamics and structural behavior. His work includes studying how components in systems such as rocket engines respond under pressure, with the goal of improving safety and efficiency.

He has also explored ways to capture and use energy from small-scale vibrations and fluid movement, applying engineering principles to real-world challenges.

At UGA, Frost is a Foundation Fellow, Stamps Scholar and Honors student, and has been active in research since his freshman year. Outside the lab, he participates in tutoring initiatives, serves as a student ambassador and is involved in multiple academic organizations.

The Goldwater Scholarship recognizes top undergraduate researchers across the country and supports students pursuing careers in research fields.