Mountain Brook High announces National Merit finalists, Presidential Scholars candidates

Mountain Brook High School has announced its 2026 National Merit Finalists and students selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program.

Nine MBHS students were named National Merit Finalists: Polly Allbritton, Max Benton, Jeb Blair, Eleanor Couch, Emmy Grace Cribbs, Ada Dapkus, Harrison Dobbins, Leo Eriksson and Sisi Holden.

School officials noted that these students join a long list of honorees from the school, bringing the total number of National Merit Finalists in Mountain Brook High School history to more than 800.

In addition, five students from MBHS were selected as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program: Emmy Grace Cribbs, Kinleigh Freeman, Sisi Holden, Hill McCluney and Bethany Yin.

Those students will now complete applications as part of the next stage of the Presidential Scholars selection process.

School leaders congratulated the students and their families on the recognition.