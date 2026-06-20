Mountain Brook High band, choir perform in Vienna hall during Europe tour

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook High School’s symphonic band and combined choirs performed in Munich, Salzburg and Vienna in a tour led by band director James Rogers and choral director David Mandt. The group sold out a concert hall in Vienna associated with the Vienna Boys’ Choir and also performed at St. Stephen’s Cathedral during the trip.

What began as a performance tour through Austria and Germany quickly became something far more lasting for Mountain Brook High School students: a journey through some of Europe’s most historic music cities and a set of shared experiences they say will define their high school years long after the final note was played.

Under the direction of band director James Rogers and choral director David Mandt, the Mountain Brook symphonic band and combined choirs traveled to Munich, Salzburg and Vienna, performing in historic venues while also engaging in diverse educational and cultural experiences.

Rogers said the trip represents a cornerstone of the program’s long-term vision for student growth through travel and performance.

“This was a band and choir trip, and we try to do an international trip about every three years to give students that opportunity,” Rogers said. “Music is a universal language. There’s nothing better than sitting together and playing music with people who don’t speak your language — but you can still communicate completely through it.”

That idea came to life most vividly in Salzburg, where Mountain Brook students collaborated with a local Austrian music school. The exchange combined individual performances with joint pieces, culminating in a shared musical experience that transcended language barriers.

The tour continued with performances in iconic settings, including Melk Abbey and Vienna, where students performed a collaborative concert at a renowned concert hall associated with the Vienna Boys’ Choir. The choir also performed at St. Stephen’s Cathedral, one of Vienna’s most famous landmarks.

“These were ticketed performances, and we sold out the hall in Vienna,” Rogers said. “To turn around and see not only our parents but members of the local community there just to hear our students — that was incredible.”

Beyond the stage, students experienced a sweeping educational itinerary that included the BMW Museum in Munich, Mozart’s birthplace in Salzburg and Vienna’s House of Music, which explores the science and history of sound and composition. One of the most powerful stops, Rogers said, was a visit to the Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site.

“It was definitely a very hard morning,” he said. “But it was incredibly impactful. Our students handled it with maturity and respect.”

For student Ada Dapkus, the trip’s significance extended well beyond the formal performances and museum visits. While she acknowledged the intensive preparation leading up to the tour — including multiple rehearsals and extended after-school sessions — she said the most meaningful aspects of the experience were often found in between scheduled events.

“For me, the best part of this experience was the opportunity to see these magical places with my best friends in the world,” she said. “As seniors we have to treasure these final moments with everybody before we say goodbye forever, and having the opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime with them was incredible.”

She added that the emotional core of the trip came not from the destination itself but from the shared experiences along the way.

“I think I will remember the people I went on the trip with and the in-between moments we had throughout it,” Dapkus said. “Some of the best memories are not necessarily the amazing tours but instead the car games I played with my friends while riding through the Alps or listening to the playlist we all made together while watching the sunset over the countryside. Those little moments were really what the trip was about for me.”

Rogers echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that music education is as much about relationships and personal growth as it is about performance.

“Getting to see students from the time they start in elementary school all the way through high school — that’s the most rewarding part,” he said. “And then to watch them take that growth and represent their school and community on an international stage — that’s something you can’t replace.”

As Mountain Brook students returned home, they brought back more than instruments and memories. They returned with a deeper understanding of music’s global language — and the bonds formed through it, both on and off the stage.