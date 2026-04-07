Mountain Brook High principal announces retirement

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School

Mountain Brook High School Principal Carrie Busby announced she will retire effective July 1, 2026, sharing the news with faculty and staff on April 6.

Busby joined the school in 2018 as an assistant principal and was later named principal in 2023, succeeding Philip Holley.

Her career in education spans 25 years, including roles as a teacher, administrator and mentor, along with service on various state boards.

District leaders credited Busby with guiding the school through years of continued success and supporting students both academically and beyond the classroom.

Mountain Brook Schools has begun the process of searching for the school’s next principal.