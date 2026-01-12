Mountain Brook High School hosts 2026 Alumni Day

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School welcomed back more than 40 alumni for Alumni Day 2026, giving current students the opportunity to hear directly from former Spartans about life after graduation.

Students attended three sessions led by alumni, who shared insights about their paths to college, areas of study, and current careers. The event is designed to help students gain perspective on a wide range of post-graduation experiences.

In a Facebook post, the school thanked all who helped organize the event, the alumni who gave their time, and the students for their attentiveness.

