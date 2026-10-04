Mountain Brook High School ranks among Alabama’s best, national rankings show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook High School.

Mountain Brook High School has again earned a spot among the top high schools in the country, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings for the 2026-27 school year.

The school placed No. 215 in the national rankings and No. 3 among Alabama high schools, part of a national list that evaluates nearly 18,000 public high schools on state test performance, graduation rates and college preparation. Mountain Brook also ranked No. 2 among high schools in the Birmingham metro area and No. 246 among STEM high schools nationally.

The rankings reflect strong performance across multiple measures. Mountain Brook posted an overall score of 98.8 out of 100. The school’s Advanced Placement participation rate stands at 70%, with 64% of students passing at least one AP exam.

Students also performed well on state-required testing, with proficiency rates of 81% in mathematics, 66% in reading and 86% in science, each well above the statewide averages of 20%, 20% and 30%, respectively, in those subjects.

Mountain Brook’s college readiness index, a measure U.S. News uses to gauge how well a school’s coursework and testing results translate into college preparedness, came in at 65.7 out of 100. The school ranked No. 2 in Alabama in both the College Readiness Index and College Curriculum Breadth Index categories and tied for No. 1 in the state in State Assessment Proficiency.

The school serves grades 10-12, with a total enrollment of 985 students and a student-teacher ratio of 10:1. Mountain Brook is the only high school in the Mountain Brook City school system, and the district’s 98 full-time-equivalent teachers serve a student body evenly split between male and female students. Just 3% of Mountain Brook’s students are classified as economically disadvantaged, and the school participates in the free and reduced-price lunch program at a similarly low rate.

The rankings are calculated using data from the 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23 academic years and are part of U.S. News’ broader Best High Schools project, which this year evaluated more than 17,900 nationally ranked schools. The methodology weighs factors including state assessment performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation outcomes.

Mountain Brook’s ranking places it in strong company locally. Homewood High School ranked No. 2 in the state, while Vestavia Hills High School came in at No. 4, giving the Birmingham area several schools among Alabama’s top four.