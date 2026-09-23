Mountain Brook Homecoming parade set for Thursday

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

Mountain Brook High School's homecoming parade will move through Crestline Village at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

Schools will let out at 2 p.m. that day, with Crestline Elementary and Mountain Brook Junior High dismissing earlier due to traffic and parade staging. Portions of Overbrook Road, Montevallo Road and Church Street will be closed from 2 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m.

The parade will feature floats from student organizations, with the homecoming court riding in convertibles. The parade will conclude near the clock tower at the end of Church Street.

The homecoming queen will be announced Friday at the pep rally.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce is asking residents who park early to claim a viewing spot to consider spending time in the village's businesses while they wait, noting that merchants rely on parking availability throughout the day for customers shopping, dining and attending appointments.