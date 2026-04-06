Mountain Brook math team earns top finish at Hoover tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School

The Mountain Brook High School math team delivered strong results at the Hoover City math tournament, held March 14 at Spain Park High School.

The school’s comprehensive team, made up of 12 students, placed first overall, narrowly defeating Homewood 161-158.

Mountain Brook also claimed seven of the top 10 individual spots in the comprehensive division. Top finishers included Bryson Dobbins (2nd), Indira Landau (3rd), Max Benton (4th), Roscoe Bare (6th), Sisi Holden (7th), Will Long (9th) and Charles Lichty (10th).

Additional competitors included Jeb Blair (13th), Wesley Portera (15th), Sophie Hicks (16th), Hayden Shook (19th) and Clarke Gillespy (25th).

In individual competition, Luke Cribbs placed second in Algebra II.