Mountain Brook seniors selected for Ole Miss leadership program

Mountain Brook High School seniors Lawson McKnight and Adeline Little have been selected for the Trent Lott Leadership Institute at the University of Mississippi, joining the institute’s Class of 2030.

The program admitted 20 students nationwide this year from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants.

The Trent Lott Leadership Institute focuses on developing future leaders through coursework and professional experiences. Students in the program major in public policy and often pursue an additional major while completing their undergraduate studies.

Participants also receive access to internships and work opportunities, including experiences in Washington, D.C., and take part in smaller, institute-focused classes throughout their time at Ole Miss.

McKnight plans to also major in history, while Little intends to add political science as a second major.

Both students will begin the program this fall as they transition from Mountain Brook High School to the University of Mississippi.