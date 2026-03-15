Mountain Brook students earn top finishes at DECA state competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School

Mountain Brook High School sent 27 students to compete at the recent Alabama DECA State Competition, where nearly 1,300 students from across the state participated.

Competitors completed a 100-question exam in their chosen category prior to the event, which accounted for one-third of their overall score. At the competition, students were given a business scenario and 30 minutes to develop a solution before presenting their ideas to judges. This roleplay portion made up the remaining two-thirds of their score.

Mountain Brook had 13 finalists, with five entries finishing in the top four of their respective categories.

Top finishers included Charlotte Morrow and Marcella Morgan, who placed second in Hospitality Services, and Sam Long, who earned third place in Automotive Services. Reese Zaucha and William Tabb finished fourth in Business Law and Ethics.

Additional finalists were Nicholson Lowery and Michael Huddleston in Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Joseph Johnston and Davis Condra in Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Hollis Thomasson and Caroline Courtenay in Travel and Tourism, and Elizabeth Powell and Eva Worthen in Travel and Tourism.

School officials congratulated the students on their performance at the statewide competition.