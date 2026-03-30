Mountain Brook students help secure funding for debate programs

× Expand Photo courtesy of State Rep. David Faulkner

Two Mountain Brook High School students helped secure $250,000 in state funding to expand debate programs across Alabama.

Will Long and Bethany Yin, both members of their school’s debate team, identified a gap in access to debate programs at many schools across the state and developed a proposal to address it. They partnered with Nathan Lee, a senior at Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa.

The students presented a detailed plan, including a proposed budget and program structure, to state leaders during the current legislative session.

With support from State Rep. David Faulkner and House Ways and Means Education Chairman Danny Garrett, the proposal was approved, securing funding to help expand debate opportunities through the American Village.

The students were recently recognized at the State House for their efforts.