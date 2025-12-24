Mountain Brook theatre students earn top honors at state competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School theatre students brought home top-3 finishes and 14 Superior ratings at the 2025 Trumbauer State Theatre Festival.

Mountain Brook High School theatre students delivered a standout performance at the 2025 Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition, earning multiple top-3 finishes and exceeding past years’ results.

Fourteen Spartan Theatre students competed in 15 individual events during the festival, held earlier this month. The group earned six top-3 finishes in their respective categories and divisions, with 14 events receiving Superior ratings — the highest awarded. One event earned an Excellent rating.

“I am immensely proud of our students and their performances this weekend,” MBHS Theatre Director Jane Ganey said. “Even more impressive is how these students continue to demonstrate professionalism and grace both on stage and around the festival. We received numerous compliments about how supportive they are toward other schools and groups.”

Ganey credited the students’ strong results to a system that fosters growth, collaboration and commitment to the performing arts.

Top-3 placements included:

1st Place: Camden Rhodes - Acting Comedic 2005-present (Varsity)

1st Place: Sam & Will Eagan - Duet Musical Comedic (Novice)

2nd Place: Josie Gagliano - Acting Comedic 1900-1974 (Varsity)

2nd Place: Ella Kate O’Flinn - Musical Comedic 2016-present (Novice)

2nd Place: Ella Kate O’Flinn & Olivia Grace Stanley - Duet Musical Comedic (Intermediate)

3rd Place: Laurel O’Keeffe - Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 (Novice)

Superior-rated performances included:

Jack Rich, Josie Gagliano, Laurel O’Keeffe, Jean Lewis, Mary Glynn Russell, Camden Rhodes, Olivia Grace Stanley, Virginia Blackman, Will Eagan, Ella Kate O’Flinn, Sam & Will Eagan (Duet), Ella Kate O’Flinn & Olivia Grace Stanley (Duet), Josie Gagliano & Olivia Mahoney (Duet), and a group acting performance by Laurel O’Keeffe, Mary Glynn Russell and Anne Louise Sullivan.

Excellent-rated performance:

Finn Lightner & Camden Rhodes - Duet Acting Comedic Contemporary (Varsity)

Ganey said the results reflect the strength of Mountain Brook’s performing arts program and the character of the students representing it on and off stage.