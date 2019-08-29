New group of MBHS students set for the challenge of Leadership Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amber Benson, MBHS. These students at Mountain Brook High School were chosen in March 2019, after doing interviews, to take part in the Leadership Mountain Brook program for 2019-20. Front row from left: Mary Douglass Evans, Absher Lawson, Katherine McDonald, Ella McDonald, Ann Clair Walton, Sarah Kate Sanders. Back row from left: Olivia Hunt, Megan Lee, Lucy Bowling, Caroline Herron, Nick Blackwell, Walker Starling, Grant Abele, Katherine Watson, Sinclair Turner, Jane Ryland Elliott. Joe Barber Adams, Samuel Cox, Charlie Ferguson andJames Noles are not pictured.

Leadership Mountain Brook is a course in entrepreneurship at Mountain Brook High School that allows a new group of students each school year to develop their leadership skills while working together to carry out a needed community project.

A partnership between MBHS, the city and the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, LMB gives the young participants the chance to network with civic and community leaders.

Now in its ninth year, LMB “means that the school and city really want to help students develop their own passions and voices and give them a platform to do that through, which I think is pretty amazing,” said Caroline Lewis, who took part during the 2018-19 school year.

The following MBHS students were chosen in March, after doing interviews, to take part in the 2019-20 group: Grant Abele, Joe Barber Adams, Nick Blackwell, Lucy Bowling, Samuel Cox, Jane Ryland Elliott, Mary Douglass Evans, Charlie Ferguson, Caroline Herron, Olivia Hunt, Absher Lawson, Megan Lee, Ella McDonald, Katherine McDonald, James Noles, Sarah Kate Sanders, Walker Starling, Sinclair Turner, Ann Clair Walton and Katherine Watson.

Blackwell said he is excited to be part of LMB, a one-credit, two-semester course taught by Amber Benson. The program will give Blackwell “an opportunity to learn more about our community and get involved,” he said.

“I am looking forward to getting to know those working in the chamber and in the city,” Blackwell said.

The 2018-19 Leadership Mountain Brook group spearheaded the design and construction of a half-acre dog park inside the walking trail at Cahaba River Walk. And the students took the lead on the project, according to Shanda Williams, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent. The students “did most of the work and seeking approvals,” she said.

The new 2019-20 group got together for a new members breakfast in May and will get started early in the fall on developing ideas for community projects, according to Benson. Over the summer break, the students “knew to be brainstorming for the city improvement projects,” she said.

At MBHS, Benson teaches Leadership Mountain Brook, some business classes and co-teaches IncubatorEDU. Benson said it is gratifying to see the students, over the course of the school year, “gain confidence and solve problems using the leadership skills they learn from the community members and civic leaders.”

“You really see them mature throughout the year,” Benson said.

Lewis said she benefited personally from her time with LMB. “I am most proud that I took a risk with my idea and stepped out of my comfort zone to pursue it,” she said. “It was challenging, but I grew so much because of it.”

She also has some strong advice for the 2019-20 group. “Never give up — especially if you’re really passionate about your idea,” she said. “It’ll be tough, but you must push through if you want results. Also, utilize the adults around you and never be afraid to ask for help because it will make the process a lot easier.”

This year, the students will likely continue to sponsor Little Leader Day in the fall and continue the Humans of MB Instagram program, according to Benson.

At Little Leader Day, middle-school students are given a chance to meet city leaders and department heads and learn how city government works.