PHOTOS: Scenes from Mountain Brook High School Homecoming

by

Photo by David Leong

Hundreds gathered to watch the Mountain Brook High School Homecoming Parade as it rolled through Crestline Village on Thr, Oct. 16, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

Photo by David Leong

David Leong

David Leong

David Leong

Photo by David Leong

David Leong

David Leong

David Leong

David Leong

Check out these images from the Mountain Brook High School Homecoming week. 