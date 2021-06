× 1 of 9 Expand × 2 of 9 Expand × 3 of 9 Expand × 4 of 9 Expand × 5 of 9 Expand × 6 of 9 Expand × 7 of 9 Expand × 8 of 9 Expand × 9 of 9 Expand Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2021 marches into their graduation ceremony at the school’s football stadium May 20. There were about 365 students in the graduating class, and 362 of them took part in the ceremony, school officials said.