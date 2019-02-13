Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honors Mountain Brook student

× Expand Submitted by Prudential Financial Katelyn McInerney.

Mountain Brook High School senior Katelyn McInerney was recently named a distinguished finalist in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program.

The program chose two state honorees, who will go on to a national event in May, and four distinguished finalists from Alabama.

McInerney, 18, founded “Special Siblings,” a monthly support group for young people who, like her, have a sibling with special needs. She plans and lead meetings, coordinates with mental health professionals, does advertising and publicity, maintains a website and hosts fundraisers, promoting understanding and acceptance of both siblings with special needs and the students whose own needs can go overlooked.

“Each of these honorees is proof that students have the energy, creativity and unique perspectives to create positive change,” said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. “We commend each of the 2019 honorees for their outstanding volunteer service, and for the invaluable example they’ve set for their peers.”

The Prudential Spirit of Community Award, now in its 24th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

Submitted by Prudential Financial