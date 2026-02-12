Spartans preview soccer season at media day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joe Webb. Mountain Brook High School boys soccer The Mountain Brook High School boys soccer team participated in a preseason media day event at Carver High School on Jan. 8.

Few soccer programs in Alabama can match the consistency of Mountain Brook High School, and head coach Joe Webb enters the season with a resume that reflects that tradition. Webb begins his 30th season at the helm as the second-winningest coach in state history with 536 career victories.

The Spartans are coming off a 22-4-2 campaign that saw them advance to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs before falling 3-1 to Gardendale. With a veteran roster and a familiar system in place, Mountain Brook enters the new season with expectations that extend deep into the postseason.

“We have had success doing the same thing over and over,” Webb said. “We have a good program that feeds into the varsity team. I am looking forward to the season and ready to go.”

Experience is expected to be the Spartans’ greatest strength, particularly on the defensive end. Henry McGahey returns after earning all-state second-team honors last season and finishing third on the team in scoring. Senior center back Edmund Ball also returns to anchor the back line.

Up front, senior striker Carson Hahn is back after leading the team in goals last season. His finishing ability and experience provide a reliable attacking option as the Spartans look to maintain their balance on both sides of the ball.

“The solidity and confidence that these three bring help us be successful as a team,” Webb said. “I don’t think we’ll consider this season a success unless we make it at least to the third round, if not even the final four.”

The Mountain Brook girls team enters the season looking to remain a fixture at the top of Class 6A after another successful year, one that ended just short of a repeat state championship.

The Spartans finished 16-3-4 last season under head coach Adam Johnson and continued a recent run of championship-level play. In 2024, Mountain Brook captured the 6A state title with a 2-0 victory over Briarwood, earning the program’s first championship since 2013. Last season, the Spartans returned to the title match before falling to the Lions in a penalty shootout.

As is often the case with a program that consistently competes for titles, Mountain Brook must replace key contributors. Midfielder Langston Lilly, an all-state performer, is now at Samford University, while goalkeeper Laine Minich has moved on to the University of Louisiana, leaving significant roles to be filled.

Despite those departures, the Spartans return a strong core. Junior Lorelai Wei, a first-team all-state center back, provides leadership and composure on the back line. Senior midfielder Sophie Hicks also returns after serving as a consistent scoring presence during Mountain Brook’s championship runs over the past two seasons.

In goal, junior Ginny Grace Heide takes over as the starting goalkeeper. Heide recently committed to William & Mary.

Abby Brown, who scored the Spartans’ lone goal in the state semifinals last year, also returns on the front line.