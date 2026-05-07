Spartans soccer standout named Class 6A scholar-athlete

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sophie Hicks. Mountain Brook High School senior Sophie Hicks Sophie Hicks, a Mountain Brook High School senior and three-year varsity captain, was named the Larry D. Stripling Scholar-Athlete Award recipient for Class 6A, Region 5. Hicks scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, carries a 4.6 GPA and will attend the University of Virginia in the fall to study biomedical engineering.

Sophie Hicks of Mountain Brook High School was recently named the recipient of the Larry D. Stripling Scholar-Athlete Award for Class 6A, Region 5, an honor recognizing high school seniors who excel both athletically and academically.

“Earning this award is truly the greatest honor,” Hicks said. “I feel I live a double life: spending hours on the field, laughing with my teammates while also constantly studying for the next test. It is amazing to have an award that represents both aspects of my life: soccer and school. I know there are so many amazing scholar athletes, and I am so grateful to be chosen for this award.”

A midfielder for Mountain Brook’s girls soccer program, Hicks has played a key role in one of the state’s top teams during her high school career. The Spartans captured the Class 6A state championship in 2024 and followed with a runner-up finish in 2025, with Hicks contributing at a high level throughout.

As a sophomore on the 2024 championship team, the program’s first state title since 2013, Hicks delivered in a pivotal moment, scoring the opening and ultimately game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the first 20 minutes of the title match.

Hicks earned second team all-metro in 2024 and 2025, is a three-time all-state honorable mention and has been a captain for the Spartans for three straight seasons. She joined the varsity program as an eighth grader and has been playing the sport for more than 15 years. Mountain Brook head coach Adam Johnson said that even as an eighth grader, Hicks set a tone right away, beating every senior in their conditioning testing.

“Sophie embodies every part of our program’s ethos,” Johnson said. “She never asked for recognition or praise. She simply put her head down, did the work and let her example speak for her. Her teammates have voted her captain for three straight years, which says everything about how she is viewed within our program.”

Hicks is grateful for soccer and the valuable lessons it has taught her, noting that it has shaped her mentality on and off the pitch.

“I will always carry my competitive mindset — the hunger, want and desire to do the best I can do,” Hicks said. “More than anything, soccer has taught me the value and importance of leadership. As an only child, the girls on the varsity team my eighth grade year became my older sisters. Not only did they teach me how to be a better player, but also they taught me to be a better friend, daughter, leader and citizen. I will forever be grateful for how influential they were, and I seek to have the same positive impact every single day.”

Hicks scored a perfect 36 on the ACT and sports a 4.6 GPA. She will attend the University of Virginia and plans to study biomedical engineering with aspirations for medical school. Hicks plans to play club soccer while focusing on her academic and career aspirations.

“To understand Sophie, you have to understand how she carries herself,” Johnson added. “She is steady, humble and relentlessly competitive in a way that never needs to be announced. She leads through example, consistency and a work ethic that never seeks attention. Sophie is a rare blend of talent, humility and competitive courage, and she is profoundly deserving of this honor.”