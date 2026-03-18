Three-peat triumph: Dorians claim historic third consecutive national high kick title

× Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook High School. The Mountain Brook High School Dorians The Mountain Brook High School Dorians won a third straight national championship Feb. 1.

Trilogy. Three years. Three championships. Three times the roar of victory. The Mountain Brook High School Dorians dance team has done what few high school dance teams ever accomplish: they secured their third consecutive national championship in Division II high kick in Orlando, Florida, on Feb.1, solidifying a legacy of excellence that will echo far beyond the dance floor.

For head coach Anna Scofield, who has guided the Dorians for four years, the win is a culmination of sweat, heart and unshakable trust. “This team’s perseverance and their love and trust of each other is amazing and so very special,” Scofield said. “There was tremendous growth within the team. Truly coachable. They never backed down.”

High kick is a discipline defined by precision, stamina and synchronicity. Every kick must be perfect, every formation flawless, every step executed with unrelenting focus. But what sets the Dorians apart is something beyond technique: a unity and resilience that turns a team into a family.

Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook High School. The Mountain Brook High School Dorians The Mountain Brook High School Dorians won a third straight national championship Feb. 1.

“This is a privilege,” Scofield reflected. “To guide these young women, to watch them grow, to witness their trust and dedication … this is what makes them champions.”

The journey to a third consecutive championship has been rigorous, a test of both discipline and character. Long hours of practice, grueling rehearsals and high-pressure competitions are all part of life for a Dorian. Injuries, fatigue and the mental demands of elite dance could have slowed them, but they persevered, driven by a shared goal and unyielding support for one another.

Behind every extraordinary team is a foundation of support. Faculty sponsor Karen Svetlay poured countless hours into mentoring, organizing and cheering the girls on at every competition. “I am truly thankful to Karen for all the time and effort she pours into the team,” Scofield said. Parents, too, have been steadfast pillars, driving to early morning practices, fundraising and cheering in the stands, their encouragement fueling the Dorians’ journey.

For Scofield, a Mountain Brook High School graduate and former Dorian herself, the triumph is also personal. “I’m extremely grateful to my mom, who saw potential in me at two years old, poured into my passion and continued to support me,” she said. “And to my coach and sponsor when I was a Dorian, who taught me how to care for and teach high school girls.”

The Dorian dancers have risen to every challenge with poise, precision and passion. “All my admiration to these girls.. They’re it.” Scofield exclaimed. Every kick, every leap, every formation was executed with the kind of precision and energy that leaves audiences breathless and judges awarding top scores without hesitation.

This third championship is more than a trophy — it is a statement. It tells a story of perseverance, discipline and the extraordinary results of teamwork. It sets a standard for Mountain Brook High School and for high school dance programs nationwide: excellence is not a single performance. It is a culture — built step by step, year by year.

When the confetti fell at the championship, the Dorians stood together, ecstatic that their hard work was evident to the judges and the audience. Their smiles, their embraces and the pride radiating from each dancer told the story more vividly than any headline could ever: this was a moment earned with grit, grace, trust and unwavering camaraderie.

And while the team celebrates this historic milestone, the fire is already lit for what comes next. With skill, heart and an unbreakable bond, the Dorians are poised to continue shaping the future of high kick, proving that greatness is not fleeting — it is built, nurtured, shared and enduring.

For Mountain Brook, the Dorians’ three-peat is more than a victory. It is a legacy. It is an inspiration. Most of all, it is a reminder that passion, perseverance, poise and teamwork can turn the extraordinary into reality.