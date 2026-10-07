Two Mountain Brook seniors named National Merit Commended Students

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School

Two Mountain Brook High School seniors have been named Commended Students in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Mary Evelyn Kimbrough and James Manasco received the recognition after placing among the top 50,000 students nationwide on the PSAT/NMSQT, which they took as juniors.

About 34,000 of those high-scoring students are designated Commended Students based on a nationally applied Selection Index qualifying score that can vary from year to year.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation sends Letters of Commendation to recognized students through their high schools to acknowledge their academic achievement and potential for success in college.

Commended Students do not advance in the competition for National Merit Scholarships. However, some may be considered for Special Scholarships offered by corporate sponsors. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is expected to notify those candidates in November.