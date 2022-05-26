MBJH tennis excels in 2022 Metro Championships

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Junior High School. The Mountain Brook Junior High School boys tennis team. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Junior High School. The Mountain Brook Junior High School girls tennis team. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook Junior High tennis teams competed at the Metro South Championships in April, and both teams came home with trophies. The boys team won the championship, while the girls finished runner-up.

The boys have won 10 of the last 15 Metro South Championships under head coach Bruce Henricks. The girls have also been dominant in years past, winning 13 of the last 15 championships. Both teams posted a season record of 10-1, and the boys’ only loss came against an out-of-state team.

The metro tournament results were:

Boys:

► Karna Palaniappan, second place in #1 singles;

► James Burnette, first place in #2 singles;

► Rob Schoenvogel, second place in #3 singles;

► Hammer Strickland, first place in #4 singles;

► Jeb Blair, first place in #5 singles;

► Luke Nagi, first place in #6 singles;

► Park Holley and JD Oliphant, first place in doubles;

Also contributing throughout the season were Aubrey Kilgore and Jack Bright.

Girls:

► Olivia Roberts, second place in #1 singles;

► Leyden Comer, second place in #2 singles;

► Sarah Still, second place in #3 singles;

► Emily Baird, second place in #4 singles;

► Mary Margaret Malatesta, second place in #5 singles;

► Isabelle Lawrence, first place in #6 singles;

► Claire Leonard and Frances Gerth, first place in doubles;

Also contributing throughout the season were Hollis Thomasson, Kate Thagard and Shiloh Simmons.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Junior High School.