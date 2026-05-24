Get to know: Mountain Brook Junior High School teacher Jana Watts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jana Watts Jana Watts, a ninth grade English teacher at Mountain Brook Junior High School, is in her 17th year in education and her second year back in the classroom after a stint as an instructional aide at the school.

Jana Watts is a Birmingham native who has spent her career doing what she loves most: teaching. A Pelham High School graduate who earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Alabama, Watts now teaches ninth-grade English at Mountain Brook Junior High School. Away from the classroom, she and her husband of 20 years are busy raising four kids and a golden retriever named Rocket, cheering them on at dance, swim, football and volleyball from the bleachers.

Q: What do you teach, and how long have you been teaching? How long have you been at Mountain Brook Junior High?

A: This is my 17th year in education. I began teaching ninth-grade English at Chelsea High School, then served as school librarian at Calera Middle and Homewood High School. In 2019, I decided to try my hand as a stay-at-home mom. Little did I know, we would all be dealt that card (2020). It did not take long to fold and return to my calling in the classroom. I spent my first two years here at MBJH as an instructional aide. I loved this position supporting students and learning from some of the best classroom teachers. The last two years have been such a joy and privilege teaching ninth-grade English again. It is where I belong.

Q: Why were you drawn to a career in education? Where did you attend college, and how did you prepare to become a teacher?

A: I have always been an empathetic person. I believe that my strength is really seeing a person. I want all students to feel known and cared for. I want to help them believe in themselves and support them in their pursuit of goals and dreams. I care too much not to be part of that journey.

Q: Can you share a memorable moment in your teaching career that really impacted you?

A: Wow, considering answers to this question made my heart swell with pride and gratitude for every cherished memory. The greatest gift in teaching is getting a front row seat to success stories. Some are loud, hard earned accomplishments. Others are quiet but just as impactful: a senior with late arrival who spends his mornings shooting baskets at the elementary school to mentor a struggling fifth grader, a sophomore who just got a car offering a ride to the football game to a new student, a ninth grader choosing to sit with her PeerBuddies at the spring pep rally. These are the ones I remember the most.

There is one particular moment that stands out. While I was at Homewood High School, one of my Peer Helpers lost her mom. We loved and supported her through her grief, and she pushed forward with grace and strength. Senior year traditions, however, hit hard. At the time, one of those traditions was a mom dance at the senior pep rally. Moms of football players, cheerleaders, band members, Star Spangled Girls and more would choreograph, practice and finally perform their dance for their kids at the pep rally. It was a hilarious and often slightly humiliating highlight of senior year. I sat behind my student who was a Spangle on the gym floor to watch, prepared to offer a smile and hug. What happened next still makes me tear up.

When the moms came running onto the court, a man decked out in sequins and shimmery makeup was leading the pack. My student’s dad danced the whole routine; he was easily the star of the show. His daughter laughed, cried and cheered him on through the whole thing. It was painfully beautiful, and I’ll never forget it. Real life is not all butterflies and rainbows, but there is great joy in the moments. You hold onto those.

I’m humbled by sweet notes, graduation and wedding invitations, and messages of appreciation years later from former students. Watching my students show up for one another and lead each other in doing good, that’s my favorite. It just feels like, wow, mission accomplished.

Q: What is the most important lesson that you hope students in your classroom learn from you?

A: I hope my students will always look for the good in others.

Q: Who is your role model and why?

A: I have to cheat and pick eight. My eight best friends who have been my very best friends since I was in the ninth grade are the strongest, funniest, smartest and most loyal women. There is so much that I admire in each of them, but the one core value that stands out is perseverance. Through all of life’s peaks and valleys, they show up and love their people. It’s unconditional and unwavering.

Q: What is something that your students may be surprised to learn about you?

A: I coached one of the first high school angler teams and helped organize and run the state’s very first high school bass fishing championship.

Q: What do you love most about living in the Homewood community?

A: The people. The pride. The neighborly service. There’s just no place like Homewood.

Q: What is next for you and your family in the future?

A: In five years, I see myself “dating” my husband again as we will be empty nesters. In 10, I hope to be sitting in the sand, listening to waves crash on the shore, smiling for all that has been.