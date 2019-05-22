Holocaust speaker visits MBJH

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Dr. Abraham Schuster speaks to ninth graders at MBJH about his family’s Holocaust experience.

Dr. Abraham Schuster spoke to ninth grade Mountain Brook Junior High students on May 16 and 17 about his family’s life in Sarny, Ukraine, during the World Wars and their immigration to multiple countries, including the United States.

Schuster’s father’s life was drastically impacted by conscription into the Russian army and the lives of several family members were cut short during the tragic events of the Holocaust.

Schuster traces his family’s story across multiple continents during a time of extreme anti-Semitism and religious persecution. His family’s story is full of lessons taught by his father about the appreciation of life and basic needs, acceptance of community, and the importance of family.

Schuster works in connection with the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center to share his family’s story through primary sources, pictures and documents.

Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools