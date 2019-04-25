Junior Spartan PTO celebrates with annual luncheon

The Junior Spartan PTO Annual Spring Luncheon was held Wednesday, April 17. Amy Maziarz, outgoing PTO President, recognized and thanked the previous Board and committee members for their commitment to the school. The 2019-20 Junior Spartan PTO Board was formally introduced and accepted their positions.

Submitted by Adelaide Vandevelde

