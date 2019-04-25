Junior Spartan PTO celebrates with annual luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Adelaide Vandevelde President Britt Redden, first vice president/President Elect Monique Hairston, second vice president/fundraising Jana Rome, third vice president/development Anna Cook, vice president of communications Emily Lassiter, assistant communications Leighanne Speake, secretary/All In Mountain Brook representative Lelie Wright, treasurer Holli Simon, assistant treasurer Joan Short and parliamentarian Amy Maziarz.

The Junior Spartan PTO Annual Spring Luncheon was held Wednesday, April 17. Amy Maziarz, outgoing PTO President, recognized and thanked the previous Board and committee members for their commitment to the school. The 2019-20 Junior Spartan PTO Board was formally introduced and accepted their positions.

Submitted by Adelaide Vandevelde