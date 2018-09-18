MBJH band program grows, welcomes new directors

× Expand Submitted by Dana Murdock The MBJH band program, which has grown to 60 members, welcomed James Rogers as the new director and Michelle Beck as the beginning band director.

The MBJH band is growing! There are currently 60 members of the band and with the success of our beginning band programs we anticipate the band to continue to get much bigger over the next few years. The band has several performances throughout the year, such as: performances at the MBJH football games, pep rallies, the Holiday Concert, MPA Concert, Solo and Ensemble and our Spring Concert.

We have numerous students participate in honor bands across the state and country each year. The MBJH band has a new director, James Rogers, who is beyond excited to work his dream job as the director at his alma mater. The MBJH band program also has a new beginning band director, Michelle Beck. She is coming to Mountain Brook from South Carolina, where she was working to finish her doctorate in horn performance.

