The Mountain Brook Junior High School seventh-grade girls basketball team.

The Mountain Brook Junior High School seventh-grade girls basketball recently won the Metro South Tournament and finished with an undefeated 19-0 record. Bentley Brewer and Ann Coleman made the All-Metro team for their performance throughout the season. Eighth-graders Emily Straughn and Sarah Passink also made the All-Metro squad. Also playing on the seventh-grade team were Holland Finch, Mary Katherine Malone, Elizabeth Faulkner, Mimi Dorough, Marrison Kearse, Kate Cotton, Lillie Smith and Kate Peterson. The team was coached by Jane Mosakowski.

