× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools The Mountain Brook Junior High Child Nutrition team poses with the carving station before serving more than 500 Thanksgiving meals to students and staff in the Spartan Cafe. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.

The Mountain Brook Junior High School Child Nutrition team served more than 500 Thanksgiving meals to students and staff recently in the Spartan Cafe.

Chef John Naro and the Child Nutrition staff roasted turkeys and set up a carving station alongside sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce and mini pecan pies. The 330 pounds of chicken tenders the cafeteria serves every Wednesday stayed on the menu.

"We have to do chicken fingers, but we've roasted turkeys," Naro said. "So we put out the full meal for them."

Casseroles were prepped a day or two ahead, and Naro and another staff member came in at 6 a.m. on the day of the meal to fire up the ovens.

"The clock is the big thing. You're watching what time everything's coming out, where we're going next, what's going in behind that," Naro said. "So if you don't have a playbook ready, it won't happen."

Naro said the best part is walking the dining room while carving and watching students enjoy the meal.

"When you love what you're doing, it's great," he said. "And it shows in the food. It shows in the students coming back and enjoying everything."

MBJH teacher Kate Adams said the sweet potato casserole is her favorite and credited the cafeteria staff for more than one meal.

"Every single day, the lunches, they provide the meals," Adams said. "Just the hospitality of you walk in the lunchroom and they know, she normally gets this or that. They truly put so much effort into the meals and it makes such a difference."

Mountain Brook Schools shared a behind-the-scenes video of the meal, which can be viewed at this link.