The Mountain Brook Junior High Spartanettes dance team competed in the 2019 American All-Star dance competition on Jan. 12 at John Carroll High School and took home first place in the high kick division, first place in the pom division and the Best All-Around sweepstakes award. We are so proud of them.

Submitted by Casey Horn