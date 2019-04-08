Mountain Brook Junior High teacher among 16 finalists for 2019-20 Alabama Teacher of Year

× Expand Photo from Mountain Brook Junior High School website Pam Pugh Pam Pugh, an English teacher at Mountain Brook Junior High School, is the Secondary Teacher of the Year for District 7 of the state school board and one of 16 finalists for 2019-20 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

A teacher from Mountain Brook Junior High School has been selected as one of the 16 finalists for 2019-20 Alabama Teacher of the Year, the state Department of Education announced today.

Pam Pugh, an English teacher, is the Secondary Teacher of the Year for District 7 of the state school board. Pugh now will compete against seven other secondary teachers and eight elementary teachers from across the state for the Alabama Teacher of the Year award.

Before coming to Mountain Brook Junior High, Pugh taught for six years at Oak Mountain High School, where she was named that's school's Teacher of the Year in the 2011-12 school year. She also has taught at Riverdale Middle School in the Atlanta area and Marietta High School.

She has a master's degree in school counseling from the University of West Alabama and a bachelor's degree in secondary education from the University of Alabama.

The Elementary Teacher of the Year for District 7 is Ana Carolina Behel of Weeden Elementary School in Florence.

Here are the finalists from all eight districts:

District 1 Elementary – Scott Parks, Saraland Elementary School in Saraland

District 1 Secondary – Kathy Hughes, Spanish Fort High School in Baldwin County

District 2 Elementary – Laura Traylor, Joseph W. Lisenby Primary School in Ozark

District 2 Secondary – Jacque Middleton, Auburn High School in Auburn

District 3 Elementary – Vickey Bailey, Chelsea Park Elementary School in Shelby County

District 3 Secondary –Kimberly Lee Mitchell, Talladega Career Technical Center in Talladega

District 4 Elementary – Abby Becker, Hall-Kent Elementary School in Homewood

District 4 Seconeary –Stephanie Huffman, McAdory High School in Jefferson County

District 5 Elementary – Catherine Anne Kenny, Pike Road High Middle School in Pike Road

District 5 Secondary – Mashika Tempero-Culliver, Selma High School in Selma

District 6 Elementary –Leslie Hughes, Walter M. Kennedy School in Pell City

District 6 Secondary – Valeria Curtis, Pell City High School in Pell City

District 7 Elementary – Ana Carolina Behel, Weeden Elementary School in Florence

District 7 Secondary – Pam Pugh, Mountain Brook Junior High School in Mountain Brook

District 8 Elementary – Jennifer Perkinson, Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School in Huntsville

District 8 Secondary – Leah McRae, James Clemens High School in Madison

More than 140 teachers from across the state were nominated by their school systems for Alabama Teacher of the Year. All of them have excelled in the classroom and are preparing students for success through mentoring, innovative classroom instruction and a personal commitment to academic achievement, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Education.

A committee will narrow down the 16 finalists to the “final four,” and then the state Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony in Montgomery on May 8.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends the majority of a school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.