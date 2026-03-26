Mountain Brook names Guinn as junior high football coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Spartans

Mountain Brook Junior High has named Tommy Guinn as its head eighth grade football coach.

Guinn has served as an assistant coach for the eighth grade team and is a physical education teacher at the school. He also has experience working with the school’s freshman and junior varsity baseball programs.

In his new role, Guinn will oversee all aspects of the eighth grade football program, including training, game preparation and player development.

School leaders said Guinn’s experience and familiarity with the program made him a strong choice to lead the team, citing his focus on both athletic development and character growth.

Guinn said he plans to build on the program’s foundation while emphasizing teamwork, discipline and overall student success.