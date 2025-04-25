TEDxYouth@MBJH videos now online

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Hampton Doobrow speaks at a TEDx Youth event on Feb. 22, 2025.

Several Mountain Brook students spoke at a TEDxYouth@MBJH event in February, and the recordings of their speeches are now available online.

TEDxYouth@MBJH was created to highlight the TEDx talks created by the Mountain Brook Junior High TED-Ed Club and other featured speakers. This year's event theme was Hope.

Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Lulu Gribbin speaks at a TEDx Youth event on Feb. 22, 2025.

The event featured 11 inspiring messages from students, including talks on mental health, the impacts teachers can have on students and more. Lulu Gribbin also spoke about how the shark attack that left her as a double amputee has impacted her life, and Hampton Doobrow told the story of his great-grandparent's survival of the Holocaust.

To view the TED talks, visit youtube.com/@TEDx/videos.