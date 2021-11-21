MBS academic success continues in 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Missy Brooks, director of curriculum and instruction at Mountain Brook Schools, presented the Board of Education with the district’s annual Student Assessment Report on Oct. 18.

Mountain Brook students continued the trend of academic success in the 2020-21 school year despite all the adverse circumstances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 18, Missy Brooks, director of curriculum and instruction, at Mountain Brook Schools, presented the Board of Education with the district’s annual Student Assessment Report.

The occasion was the board’s regular monthly meeting.

Mountain Brook students were above the national average in all test categories. The PreACT is given to sophomores in the fall. It is on a scale of 1-35. In October 2020, Mountain Brook students averaged a score of 22.1, which is higher than last year’s national average of 18.7

On the ACT plus writing, which is given to juniors in the spring with a scale of 1-36, Mountain Brook students averaged a 25.3. This score is higher than the national average of 20.7 and the Alabama state average of 18.9.

Eighty-three percent (928 out of 1,118) of Mountain Brook students who took Advanced Placement (AP) classes scored a three or higher last year. A three or higher earns college credit. Globally, 64% recorded a three or higher on their AP tests last year, which placed Mountain Brook 19 percent above the global percentage.

“Our students do exceptionally well year in and year out,” Brooks said. “This is due to the teaching they receive as well as their commitment to excellence in the classroom.”

To read the full report, go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us/Page/22472.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by the staff at Village Living.