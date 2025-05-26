MBS announce 2025 Performance Award Winners

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Jolie Welner, a 5th grade math teacher at Brookwood Forest Elementary, has worked in Mountain Brook Schools for nine years.

Mountain Brook Schools has named the Performance Award Winners for the 2024-25 school year. Performance Awards at each local school as well as the Ann Pritchard Award, Margaret Spencer Ragland Award, Promise of Excellence Award and Jerome Lewis Excellence Award recognize teachers and staff members for their professional prowess.

Jolie Welner is this year’s recipient of the Ann Pritchard Award for Teaching Excellence. The award honors the memory of longtime Mountain Brook Board of Education member Ann Pritchard and represents the highest level of recognition in the MBS Professional Incentives Program.

Welner, a 5th grade math teacher at Brookwood Forest Elementary, has worked in Mountain Brook Schools for nine years. She taught science her first two years before teaching math for the past seven years.

Ashleigh Nichols is this year’s recipient of the Margaret Spencer Ragland Award. The award recognizes a professional staff member for superior contributions above and beyond the call of duty and is sponsored by the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation. The award was established in memory of Margaret Spencer Ragland, a member of the MBHS Class of 1980. Nichols has taught for the last four years at Mountain Brook Elementary and serves as a special education teacher.

Katie Harrison is this year’s recipient of the Promise of Excellence Award. The award honors an educator with five or fewer years of teaching experience and is sponsored by former Brookwood Forest Elementary teacher Diane Waud and her family. Harrison has taught Kindergarten at Cherokee Bend Elementary for three years.

Abby Montegut is the winner of the Jerome Lewis Excellence Award. This award recognizes the most outstanding classified nominee as determined by the Performance Awards Committee. This award honors the memory of Jerome Lewis, a Crestline Elementary custodian, who embodied the values of Mountain Brook employees. His love for the students and the community was unparalleled and demonstrated in everything he did. This is the highest level of recognition given by the Professional Incentives Program for support employees. Montegut serves as an instructional aide at Mountain Brook Junior High and has been there for four years

Another well-deserved congratulations to the following individuals who have been named Performance Award winners for the 2024-2025 school year:

Certified:

Reed Bowers - CBS

Rachel Fitzpatrick - CBS

Cindy Carlisle - Crestline

Kate Thompson - Crestline

Morgan Vickery - Crestline

Caitlin Aldridge - MBJH

Leslie Carlson - MBJH

Lucy Good - MBJH

Nancy Glaub - MBHS

Support:

Jeff Stalcup - BWF

Georgeanne Perrine - Crestline

Catherine Boyd - MBE

Alyssa Stephenson - MBHS

Chelsey McCulley - Central Office