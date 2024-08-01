MBS hires 2 new assistant principals

Mountain Brook Schools are bringing two new assistant principals on board for the 2024-25 school year.

Amanda Lilley is heading to Crestline Elementary to replace Catherine Holder while Megan Simmons will take over the role at Mountain Brook Elementary from Heather Mays.

Amanda Lilley

Amanda Lilley

A graduate of Auburn University, Lilley got her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and began her teaching career at Crestline Elementary.

She continued her education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, earning a master’s degree in early childhood education, an education specialist degree and an instructional leadership certification.

“We are excited to see the positive impact she will continue to make on our school community,” Crestline Elementary Principal Christy Christian said. “We look forward to a wonderful school year ahead under her guidance and leadership. Oh, and she’s already Cougar Strong All Day Long.”

Megan Simmons

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Megan Simmons

She has more than eight years of experience in education, spending three as an assistant principal at Foley Elementary in Baldwin County. Most recently, she worked in Paulding County, Georgia, as the district math coach.

“What I know is this: our school is a hallmark of excellence, and that is a testament to the heart of our teachers and staff who serve students faithfully every day and the families that call MBE home,” Principal Heather Mays said. “I am confident that Mrs. Simmons will fit seamlessly into our community and add tremendous value to our school. We are proud to welcome her as our newest Lancer!”