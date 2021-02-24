MBS students performed well on 2020 standardized tests

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sam Chandler, Mountain Brook Schools. Dr. Missy Brooks, Mountain Brook Schools Director of Instruction and Special Education, presented the district’s 2020 Student Assessment Report at a Mountain Brook Board of Education meeting near the end of the fall term.

Mountain Brook Schools Director of Instruction and Special Education Dr. Missy Brooks presented the district’s 2020 Student Assessment Report at a Mountain Brook Board of Education meeting near the end of the fall term.

Once again, MBS students performed exceptionally well on all standardized tests.

On last spring’s Advanced Placement exams, which are graded on a scale of 1 to 5, Mountain Brook students recorded scores of 3 or higher 84% of the time. The global rate was 64%.

That extraordinary performance occurred even as students faced a wave of challenges presented by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Test preparation and completion took place at home.

“That is a testament to our AP teachers, and it’s a testament to the diligence of our students in AP classes,” Brooks said.

Mountain Brook students also performed well the ACT college entrance exam, which is graded on a scale of 1 to 36. The Class of 2020 recorded an average score of 27.2, far above the state average of 18.8 and national average of 20.8.

High ACT scores strengthen college candidacy and scholarship eligibility.

“Our average is extremely high, and that includes every single one of our students,” Brooks said.

MBS analyzes testing data annually to determine how it can best prepare students to succeed on standardized exams. That’s one way in which MBS fulfills its mission of providing an effective, challenging, and engaging for everyone of its students.

“We aim to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their goals,” MBS Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. “Our desire is that every student will bein a position to attend their college of choice.”

Submitted by Sam Chandler, Mountain Brook Schools.