Meet Mountain Brook’s PTO presidents

With the new school year, get to know the parent-teacher organization leader at your child’s school so you can keep up with everything going on.

× Expand Amber Craig.

AMBER CRAIG

► School: Brookwood Forest Elementary

► Kids: Emma (sixth grade) and Olivia (third grade)

“I have served on several committees with the Brookwood Forest PTO and have served four years on the Executive Board. I enjoy working with other parents and supporting the school through volunteering and fundraising efforts. This year, we would like to continue to build on the success of previous years, connect with parents and encourage 100% participation within our PTO. We will grow our sponsorship campaign and offer many opportunities for parents to become involved in our wonderful school. We will focus on classroom transformations, technology enhancements and supporting professional development.”

× Expand Caroline Woods.

CAROLINE WOODS

► School: Cherokee Bend Elementary

► Kids: Madeline (fifth grade) and Cate (third grade)

“This will be my third year on the PTO Board. I wanted to get involved with the Cherokee Bend PTO because that is where my children spend most of their time and I enjoy volunteering. I love serving at the school and want to help foster the relationship between the school, parents, faculty and administration at CBS. We have an amazing community of parents and teachers and I enjoy seeing us all work together for the betterment of our community and students. We are in the middle of our Chief Sponsor Campaign and we are thrilled that we will be celebrating our 50th birthday this year at Cherokee Bend, which will take place in September. We have our Red and Yellow Run planned for September and our auction, Benefit for the Bend, will be held in the beginning of 2020.”

× Expand Mary Virginia Mandell.

MARY VIRGINIA MANDELL

► School: Mountain Brook Elementary

► Kids: Ella Frances (11th grade), Ham (eighth grade) and Mac (sixth grade).

“I’ve been involved with PTO at Mountain Brook Elementary since we moved to Birmingham nine years ago and have had the opportunity to serve in various capacities on the PTO board focusing specifically on fundraising, events and volunteers. Being able to work alongside other amazing families who feel the same and want to give their time and talents to MBE is a pleasure. This year, we will kick the year off with our Lancer Sponsor fundraising campaign and all are encouraged to give at any level they can. To celebrate reaching our Lancer Sponsor goal and MBE’s 90th birthday and we are planning a huge schoolwide party. We will also be providing the Newcomers Party, Boo Bash, the Writers’ Festival, Expressions Contest, Lancers on the Lawn, Kindergarten Orientation, Field Day.”

× Expand Britt Redden.

BRITT REDDEN

► School: Mountain Brook Junior High

► Kids: Walton (11th grade), Lucy (10th grade), Parker (seventh grade) and Charlotte (fourth grade)

“I have been involved with the junior high PTO for five years. I was involved with PTO at Crestline for 11 years and served as president there four years ago. I love being involved with PTO because it allows me to meet so many people, including other parents, teachers and staff. We have incredible people working in our schools. I enjoy serving on the PTO Council as well because you get to see the bigger view of MB schools. We are blessed to be able to send our kids to school in this system. This year, the PTO funds at MBJH will be used for classroom upgrades.”

× Expand Dana Berte.

DANA BERTE

► School: Mountain Brook High School

► Kids: Sara Frances (12th grade) and Ellie Kate (10th grade)

“I have been involved with PTO at all three schools in the Mountain Brook system since my daughters started Cherokee Bend in 2005. I was PTO president at Cherokee Bend and have served on the executive board at all three schools in various roles, as well as the Mountain Brook Council PTO. This will be my second year on the executive board for Spartan PTO (last year as president-elect). I enjoy supporting our schools in ways that can help teachers, administration and students reach their full potential not only in the classroom, but in our community as well. I love being able to get to know our teachers and staff so we can make their job easier and pull together resources to give everyone the best chance of success. Spartan PTO provides funding for technology in the school as well as classroom funding. We have a new committee this year, which will support our business curriculum for students and teachers. A favorite event during the year for our volunteers and students is an appreciation day for the ‘everyday heroes’ in our school-security, custodial and lunchroom staff.”

Editor’s note: As of presstime, Crestline Elementary did not respond to our inquiries about new PTO President Georgianne Perrine.