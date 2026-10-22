Mountain Brook school board recognizes National Merit semifinalists, hears summer learning report

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook’s National Merit semifinalists. Front row, from left to right: Mae Dapkus, Jack Pierce, Betsy Pringle, Clarke Gillespy, Wesley Portera and Indira Landau. Second row: James Burnette, Will Long, Lorelei Wei, AR Shapshak and Jack Roesle. Third row: Bryson Dobbins, Hunt Lyman, Jude Davidson, Will Hardee and Watkins McCullough. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education recognized the 16 Mountain Brook High School students named 2027 National Merit semifinalists during its monthly meeting Oct. 19 at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

The students are Mae Dapkus, Jack Pierce, Betsy Pringle, Clarke Gillespy, Wesley Portera, Indira Landau, James Burnette, Will Long, Lorelei Wei, AR Shapshak, Jack Roesle, Bryson Dobbins, Hunt Lyman, Jude Davidson, Will Hardee and Watkins McCullough. Semifinalists represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, and about 95% are expected to advance to finalist standing, with roughly half of finalists winning a National Merit Scholarship.

Missy Brooks presented a recap of the district’s 2026 summer learning efforts, reporting that faculty and staff across the district completed more than 10,600 hours of professional development between late May and early August.

Amanda Hood, the district’s director of student services, updated the board on the recent ALL IN Mountain Brook Parent Conference, which featured nine sessions led by students, teachers, administrators, local professionals and community members and drew hundreds of parents.

The board approved textbook materials for AP English 11, approved personnel recommendations and declared various items as surplus. Board member Will Davis was named the district’s delegate to the Alabama Association of School Boards for the 2026-27 school year.

Financial statements were not presented because of the close of the 2026 fiscal year.

The next board meeting is Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. at Crestline Elementary, with a work session at 2 p.m. Schools and offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and the Miss Olympian Pageant is Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Mountain Brook High School.