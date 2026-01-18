Mountain Brook Board of Education holds January meeting at MBJH

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 12 at Mountain Brook Junior High School. All five board members — Jenifer Kimbrough, Anna Comer, Jeffrey Brewer, Daniel Odrezin and Anne Schilleci — were present.
The meeting began with the approval of minutes from the previous board session, followed by a series of recognitions:
- 2025-2026 District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year
- 7th and 8th grade boys and girls cross country teams for their 2025 fall Metro Championship
- Olivia Pope, MBS District BCBA, for completing the Special Education Leadership Institute (SELI) program
- Kinleigh Freeman, MBHS senior, for being selected as one of two Alabama delegates to the United States Senate Youth Program, which includes a $10,000 college scholarship and a week in Washington, D.C. (March 7-14)
During reports to the board, Chief School Financial Officer Kari Austin presented the district’s financial statements.
In old business, the board unanimously approved a Media Arts Course of Study and an AP Business/Personal Finance Course Curriculum.
In new business, the board approved personnel recommendations and declared various items as surplus for proper disposal.
The meeting wrapped up with the following announcements:
- ALL IN Mountain Brook Parent Conference will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 5:30-7:15 p.m. at MBJH.
- All schools and offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19.
- The next board meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 9, at 3:30 p.m. at MBHS, with a work session at 2:00 p.m.